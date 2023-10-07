Home » Beach Volleyball World Cup: Seidl/Pristauz win ÖVV duel | SN.at
Beach Volleyball World Cup: Seidl/Pristauz win ÖVV duel | SN.at

Beach Volleyball World Cup: Seidl/Pristauz win ÖVV duel | SN.at

Robin Seidl and Moritz Pristauz won the duel with their Austrian compatriots Julian Hörl and Alexander Horst 2-0 (23:21, 21:19) at the start of the Beach Volleyball World Cup in the Mexican highlands on Friday. The winning duo have already taken a big step towards qualifying for the knockout phase in Group E, but the losers are already under a bit of pressure before their two remaining games.

The other opponents of the ÖVV duo in Apizaco are the Italians Alex Ranghieri/Adrian Carambula and the outsiders Ruben Mora/Dany Lopez from Nicaragua.

