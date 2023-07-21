beaches, nature and museums — idealista/news

Oristano is one of the main cities of central-western Sardinia. Located between Campidano and Sassarese, it is a city rich in history that deserves at least one visit. Oristano offers a variety of attractions for all tastes. From its charming historic streets, to its medieval buildings, to the beautiful coastline that surrounds it. The center of Sardinia knows how to give unforgettable emotions. Discover, then, what to see in Oristano.

What to see in Oristano center in one day

Il historic center of Oristano preserves the traces of a centuries-old history. Its narrow winding streets, dotted with historic buildings, will transport you back through the centuries.

One of the focal points of the historic center is the Tower of Mariano II. This imposing structure, over 19 meters high, is one of the symbols of the city. Built in the 13th century, the tower offers a panoramic view of the city and the surrounding countryside. Walking through the streets of the centre, you can’t help but notice the many churches that dot the city. Among these, the Cathedral of Santa Maria Assunta o Cathedral of Oristano worth a visit. Dating back to the 13th century, the cathedral is an example of Sardinian Gothic architecture Antiquarium Arborense Archaeological Museum it is another essential stop for anyone visiting the historic centre. The museum houses a large collection of archaeological finds, which tell the story of the region from prehistory to the Roman age. Finally, don’t forget to take a walk along the Corso Umberto I. Here you will find numerous shops, cafes and restaurants, where you can taste the local cuisine.

In Oristano there are many things to do even if it rains. The city and its surroundings are full of museums not to be missed to discover the local history. Among these:

The Giovanni Marongiu Civic MuseumThe Tanning Museum in BosaThe Obsidian MuseumThe House Museum of Gramsci in Ghilarza

Traditions and events of Oristano

Oristano is famous for its traditions, such as the Sartilla, an equestrian event held during Carnival. But it’s not just the culture and traditions that make Oristano unique.

Also if you search what to eat in Oristano, the traditional dishes are earthy dishes, such as Malloreddus alla Campidanese or roast beef or sheep. Seafood dishes include mullet, but also mussels and clams.

Excursions Oristano and surroundings: what to see

As soon as you are done exploring the city of Oristano, you will be able to discover the many attractions that are located in the surroundings. The surrounding region, especially in the coastal part between Bosa and Oristanooffers a variety of unique experiences ranging from archaeological sites, to nature reserves, to pristine beaches.

One of the places not to be missed is definitely the Sinis peninsula. This nature reserve is famous for its quartz beaches, including the celebrated Is Arutas beachand for its archaeological sites such as the city of Tharros.Another interesting destination is the village of Santa Cristina, known for its Nuragic sacred well and for its fascinating sanctuary. If you are a history and archeology enthusiast, this place will surely fascinate you. Finally, don’t forget to visit the small villages in the area, such as Bosa and Cabras. These places will give you a taste of real Sardinian life, with their colorful houses, their local markets and their delicious cuisine. Furthermore, if you are by car or motorbike, don’t miss the panoramic road that connects Bosa to Alghero.

Living in Oristano

