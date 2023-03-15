Singer Alla Pugacheva, despite her age, continues to surprise fans with her appearance. In order to guess the “secrets of eternal” youth of the artist, fans share recipes of dishes that she supposedly prepares for her loved ones. And together with fried cucumbers, soups are often mentioned, in particular, her famous cheese soup.

Maksym Galkin personally prepares another soup according to the recipe of the Prima Donna for many years. It was he who gave the dish its name.

In terms of ingredients and cooking method, the soup is very similar to the traditional Greek bean soup – fasolada, writes one of the singer’s fans on the social network.

The dish turns out to be thick and filling, but you can not be afraid to eat after it, because the soup has a “minus calorie content”.

The amount of products should be calculated depending on the volume of water and the number of eaters.

For three you need:

1 liter of water

1 medium-sized young zucchini

1 large stalk of leek

3 cloves of garlic

1 can of tomatoes in their own juice (200 g)

1 can of canned white beans (200 g)

3 tablespoons of olive oil

– salt, pepper, herbs to taste

Preparation:

Pour olive oil into the pan and fry the chopped garlic a little.

Cut onion stalks into half rings, zucchini into cubes and stew for 5 minutes.

Add tomatoes with juice (you can grind them with a blender) and beans. Pour water.

Let it boil. And simmer for 15 minutes on low heat.

At the end, add salt, pepper, and greens.

When serving, add olives and sweet red onion to the plates. They will give the dish a special piquancy and speed up digestion.

Our readers also liked the signature dishes of the Prima Donna – cutlets with apples and “charlipupa”.

