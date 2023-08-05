Bear Attack Leaves Man Injured in Pennsylvania Home Garage

Bear Attack in Pennsylvania Leaves Man Injured

DANVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA – A peaceful evening turned into a horrific nightmare for John Swartz, 60, when a bear attacked him in the garage of his Pennsylvania home on the night of July 27. Swartz and his wife, Lori, 59, were watching television when he remembered to turn off a hose he had left running in the garage to fill an inflatable pool.

Unaware that a 200-pound bear had entered the garage just a minute earlier, Swartz stepped into the two-car garage. Chaos ensued as he was suddenly thrown against bookshelves and heard a menacing growl. Realizing he was face to face with a bear, Swartz attempted to flee but was bitten on the head by the bewildered animal.

“In that moment, I knew immediately it was a bear,” Swartz recounted to The (Sunbury) Daily Item. “Luckily, the bear didn’t retaliate when I bumped into it.”

In a state of shock, the injured Swartz managed to stagger back into his house, with surveillance cameras later capturing a second encounter between him and the bear. As Swartz’s screams echoed through their home, Lori rushed to his aid and dialed 911 while doing her best to stop the bleeding.

Emergency services promptly arrived at the scene and swiftly transported Swartz to the hospital. Fortunately, doctors determined that the head wounds were superficial bite marks, bringing immense relief to the Swartz family.

Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Gaming Commission stepped in to investigate the incident. A gaming commission officer collected Swartz’s shirt, which bore two massive paw prints on the shoulders, for a DNA test. Additionally, a donut-baited trap was set up in an attempt to capture the bear responsible for the attack.

“It’s very understandable why he did what he did,” Swartz told WOLF-TV. “I was surprised… I had a way out, and it was going over me.”

The incident has left the Swartz couple considerably more cautious around their property, particularly after dark. Reflecting on the attack, Swartz emphasized the need to exercise greater vigilance and warned others to take necessary precautions.

As the search for the bear continues, locals are reminded to be mindful of their surroundings and remain cautious, especially in areas prone to wildlife encounters.

