Bear caught after jogger attack in Italy | Current Europe | DW

Wild bear JJ4 has been captured after a fatal attack on a jogger in northern Italy. The forestry corps caught the predator in Val Meledrio with the help of a pipe trap, the province of Trento announced. The bear was then placed in an electrically secured enclosure at the Casteller Animal Care Center, where M49 – another dangerous conspecific – is already located.

JJ4 attacked and fatally injured a 26-year-old jogger in the Trentino municipality of Caldes earlier this month, DNA testing confirmed. It is a sister animal of the male “Bruno”, who was shot in Bavaria in 2006 and caused a stir as a “problem bear”. After the attack in Val di Sole, the province also issued a shooting order for JJ4 to “maintain public order”. Animal protection organizations appealed against this; the administrative court in Trento suspended the decision last week.

The female should have been killed in 2020 because she had attacked two people on Monte Peller. At that time, a court ruled against the shooting. It is still unclear whether the bear that has now been caught will actually survive. The regional president of Trentino-Alto Adige, Maurizio Fugatti, said at a press conference on Friday that the province would take legal action against the suspension of the order to enforce the killing.

Manhunt in the forest: After the fatal attack almost two weeks ago, police officers combed the area (archive image)

In Italy, the debate about the coexistence of humans and animals has come to a head since the collision between the predator and the jogger. The province wants to halve the number of bears in the northern Italian region. She also advocates killing aggressive specimens. According to media reports, various mayors in the region have recently campaigned for a tough crackdown. Animal rights activists, on the other hand, criticize the plans and advocate the establishment of wildlife corridors or raising public awareness of how to deal with wild animals.

The Adamello-Brenta Nature Park and the Autonomous Province of Trento decided in 1999 to release several bears from Slovenia into their area as part of an EU-funded project. This should result in a population that is self-sustaining and could grow rapidly.

