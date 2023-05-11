Bear damages a car parked in Fiè allo Sciliar – Trentino AA/S

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLZANO, 10 MAY – The discussion on the presence of bears and wolves in South Tyrol is rekindled. Last night a bear damaged a car parked at the Oberberglerhof farm in Novale di Fiè, at the foot of the Sciliar, filling it with scratches and paws, evidently in an attempt to follow the trail of an animal and gain access to the engine compartment. The hunting and fishing office has detected traces of the plantigrade’s DNA which will now be sequenced.



“Politics has created the conditions for the indiscriminate spread of wolves and bears and now politics should also find a solution”, comments the provincial councilor of the Freiheitlichen Ulli Mair, re-launching an online petition against the presence of bears and wolves in South Tyrol. Sepp Noggler of the SVP instead announces that he has filed a bill today in the provincial council that will allow the so-called levy, or rather the killing, of problematic specimens.



(ANSA).

