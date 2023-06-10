Bear met the Uzbek Vice Prime Minister, Khodjaev

At the center of the conversation was the strengthening of collaboration in strategic sectors

The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo bear met today at Palazzo Piacentini the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan, Jamshid Khodjaev. A meeting that took place as part of the visit to Italy of Uzbek President Mirziyoyev who aims to bring bilateral relations to a higher level, launching a Strategic Partnership.

At the center of the conversation between Urso and Khodjaev is the strengthening of collaboration in strategic sectors such as energy, transport, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and metallurgy but also consumer goods such as furniture, textiles and the automotive sector. Emphasized the need to create favorable conditions for the increase and protection of mutual investments, including through greater participation in bilateral economic projects by organizations such as Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and the Fund for Reconstruction and Development of Uzbekistan.

The importance of the visit is also demonstrated by the strengthening of economic relations between Italy and Uzbekistan. L’ interchange bilateral and in constant growth and marks a +33% in 2022, compared to 2021, while the number of Italian companies active on this market has doubled in recent years. Furthermore, Uzbekistan needs a growing quantity of goods, services and know-how to continue with the diversification of the economy, while the geographical position and the stability that have characterized it up to now, place the country in the ideal conditions to become an important “hub ” regional in an Asian area engaged in large infrastructure development projects.

From this point of view, the minister recalled the great commitment that Italy is putting in place to improve the operating conditions for businesses and foreign investorsespecially in relations with public administrations. The creation of a one-stop shop, the introduction of a tutor who accompanies companies on their journey, the creation of specialized lanes for investments exceeding 400 million are all cards that Italy is preparing to attract capital.

“It was a particularly significant meeting – underlined Urso – in which we have examined the fields in which it will be possible to strengthen our economic and commercial relations by highlighting the mutual potential. Uzbekistan is a country characterized by considerable economic and demographic growth and which plays an increasingly important role in a fundamental area for Italy and the whole of Europe”.

Photo gallery