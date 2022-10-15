Bearing a glorious mission, bearing ardent expectations, and bearing the historical responsibility, Zhejiang’s representatives attending the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China arrived in Beijing

Zhejiang DailyBeijing, October 14th (Reporter Liu Leping pondered) The prosperous world welcomes the grand event and goes to the new journey together. Bearing the heavy trust of more than 4.26 million party members in the province and carrying the ardent expectations of more than 65 million Zhejiang people, the 20th Party Congress representatives from our province arrived in Beijing on the 14th to report to the conference.

On October 14th, the 20th Party Congress delegates from our province arrived in Beijing to report to the Congress.Photo by our reporter Hu Yuanyong

The upcoming 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a very important conference to be held at a critical moment when the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups are embarking on a new journey to build a socialist modernized country in an all-round way and marching towards the goal of the second century of struggle. The goals, tasks and major policies for the development of the party and the country in the next five years or even longer period are of great significance, far-reaching influence, and attract worldwide attention.

From Hangzhou to Beijing, at an altitude of 10,000 meters, the atmosphere in the cabin was warm, and the representatives talked about their feelings, expectations and visions. “High-quality development and construction of a demonstration area for common prosperity”, “Digital reform leads to major systemic changes”, “Leaps out of Zhejiang to develop Zhejiang”, “Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets”… Exquisite posters posted on the cabin luggage rack , presents the wonderful artistic conception of “Poems and Paintings of Jiangnan Vibrant Zhejiang”, and is a miniature version of Zhejiang’s ten-year development achievement exhibition. Lei Xiaohua, a representative from Jingning, Shexiang, came to visit one by one. She said excitedly that in the past ten years, Zhejiang’s development achievements have been remarkable, and we have created many “golden business cards” that are well-known throughout the country. At this conference, we must bring the new look, new achievements and new atmosphere of Zhejiang’s development to the conference.

The representatives of the 20th Party Congress in our province come from all over the province and from all walks of life. They are recommended and nominated by Party organizations at all levels in the province, and the best ones are selected. They are advanced and widely representative. Among them, there are not only party members and leading cadres from provinces, cities and counties, but also front-line representatives of production and work in industry, commerce, agriculture, science and technology, politics and law, education, culture, health, sports, and social management; both are fighting against the new crown pneumonia. Advanced model party members emerged during the epidemic and rural revitalization, and there are also advanced models such as national outstanding Communist Party members, national outstanding party workers, and winners of the National May 1st Labor Medal. Among them, there are 21 party members on the front line of production and work, accounting for 42.86%; 17 female party members, accounting for 34.69%; 2 minority party members, accounting for 4.08%.

In order to participate in the conference, the representatives of the 20th National Congress of our province have made full preparations before the conference. They studied intensively, conducted in-depth research, extensively solicited the opinions and suggestions of grassroots party members and the masses, and brought to the capital the sincere blessings and eager expectations of party members and the people of the province for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Do not forget the original intention, keep in mind the mission, live up to the heavy trust, and continue to struggle. The delegates said that participating in the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has a glorious mission and a heavy responsibility. They must deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, effectively enhance the “four consciousnesses”, continuously strengthen the “four self-confidences”, and resolutely achieve the “two establishments”. “Maintain”, cherish “the great man of the country”, earnestly enhance political judgment, political understanding, and political execution, earnestly participate in various agendas, correctly exercise the right of representation, and successfully complete the tasks of the conference.