Beat the Heat in Chicago: Free Museum Tickets for the Summer

“Free Admission to Chicago Museums and Gardens Offers Relief from the Summer Heat”

Chicago, IL – As the summer temperatures continue to rise, residents and visitors of Chicago are seeking ways to stay cool and entertained. One popular option is to visit museums and gardens, some of which offer free admission on certain days. To help locals and tourists beat the heat, we have compiled a list of museums and gardens offering free or low-cost tickets for the remaining weeks of summer.

The Chicago Museum of Contemporary Art, known as one of the largest centers for contemporary art in the world, offers various admission options for Illinois residents. Tuesdays are free for Illinois residents, and every weekday is free for Illinois elementary and secondary teachers, visitors with disabilities and their caregivers, military personnel, veterans, police officers, firefighters, and those under 18 years of age. For more information, visit their website.

The Shedd Aquarium, one of Chicago’s most popular attractions, invites Illinois residents to enjoy free admission this August with their Night Dives program. Attendees can explore the aquarium from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm and engage with sea lions, beluga whales, sea turtles, and more. Free admission is also available on selected afternoons, including August 10, 15, 17, 22, 24, 29, and 31.

Nature enthusiasts can find respite from the heat at the Chicago Botanic Garden, which offers free admission on several days throughout the summer. Pre-registration is required for the free pass, and parking fees apply. Days with free admission include August 8 to 10, September 12 to 14, and October 9 to 12.

The National Museum of Mexican Art, located in Pilsen, showcases Mexican art through exhibitions, performances, and workshops. Admission is free every day, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the vibrant culture of Mexico.

The Adler Planetary provides a mesmerizing journey through the wonders of space and offers free admission to Illinois residents every Wednesday afternoon. The museum also offers free admission to teachers, military personnel, and families who qualify for state food assistance on regular days. More information can be found on their website.

The Museum of Industry and Science, one of the largest science museums in the world, is a favorite among adults and children alike. Illinois residents can enjoy free admission on selected days, including August 22, 28, and 29, and September 5, 6, 11, 12, 15, 18, 19, 20, and 26.

The Lizzardo Museum of Lapidary Art in Oak Brook offers visitors the opportunity to explore various exhibitions featuring antiquities, precious stones, fossils, mosaics, and more. Admission is free every Wednesday, and children under 6 and active military personnel are always free.

The Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center is dedicated to honoring the memory of Holocaust survivors and educating the public on this dark period of history. On the last Friday of every month, admission is free, although advanced booking is required.

Additionally, Bank of America cardholders can enjoy free general admission to several museums during the first full weekend of each month, including the Adler Planetarium, the Art Institute of Chicago, the Museum of Chicago History, the DuSable Museum of African American History, the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center, the Museum of Contemporary Art, the Museum of Science and Industry (Sundays only), and The Morton Arboretum (Lisle).

To access free admission, Bank of America, Merrill, or Bank of America Private Bank credit or debit cardholders must present their card along with photo identification on the first weekend of the month.

Make the most of the remaining weeks of summer by exploring the rich cultural and educational offerings of Chicago’s many museums and gardens. Beat the heat while enjoying world-class art, fascinating exhibitions, and stunning natural beauty, all without breaking the bank.

For more information on free admission dates and specific details, please visit the respective museum or garden’s website. Stay cool, Chicago!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

