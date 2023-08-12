Beaten and robbed on his way home, the young entrepreneur ends up in hospital [notiziediprato.it]

12.08.2023 h 11:42 comments

Beaten and robbed on his way home, the young entrepreneur ends up in hospital

It happened last night in Seano. In action two criminals who are gone with a watch and 300 euros. The victim sustained several injuries. The police are investigating

They savagely beat him to take away his watch and money. A 25-year-old Chinese businessman ended up in hospital with several fractures and injuries after being attacked on the night of Saturday 12 August on his way home in via Casorati in Seano. According to the reconstruction of the carabinieri who intervened on the spot, the young man was surprised from behind by two men who blocked and beat him to rob him. The criminals first took possession of the approximately 300 euros that the businessman had in his pocket, then they spotted the watch he was wearing and hit him again to steal it. A real beating judging by the injuries sustained, especially to his face. No trace of the attackers: when the carabinieri arrived, the two had already left. Some element could come from the security cameras and give impetus to the investigation.

