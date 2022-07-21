Home News Beaten by 8 50-year-old boys from Busano who intervened in a dispute
by admin
He had tried to defend the manager of a campsite in Lanzo, but was beaten up by a group of young people. One month of prognosis

BUSANO. A 50-year-old from Busano, seeing the manager of a Lanzo campsite in difficulty because he was involved in a dispute with a group of young people, intervened in his defense, suffering the same fate as the owner of the business. The eight boys who took part in the beating caused him numerous face injuries and ruptured nasal septum, for which he received a one-month prognosis. On the spot, called by other patrons who heard the screams, the carabinieri of Venaria intervened, who are currently trying to identify those responsible.

