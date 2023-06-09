Beatings of policemen in Verona, images of violence spread – breaking latest news

news-txt”>

Frames showing different stages of the beatings documented in the Verona prosecutor’s investigation into the violence that took place at the police station were released today on the Corriere della Sera and Repubblica websites. These are images taken from video interceptions carried out for months by the mobile team in the aquarium, the room where people stopped during checks were taken. In one of the freeze frames, two officers are seen mistreating the Romanian citizen Nicolae Daju, forcing him to urinate in the room and then ending up on the floor rolling in his pee.

The guarantee interrogations of the five policemen of the Scaliger Police Headquarters, an inspector and four agents who are all under house arrest have been set for next Wednesday, June 15, at the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Verona. They are accused of seven episodes of violence, committed between July 2022 and March of this year in the Verona Police Headquarters against people subjected, for various reasons, to their custody because they were temporarily deprived of their personal freedom. Another 17 agents are under investigation in the same investigation. “Only this morning in the prosecutor’s office I examined for the first time the video and photographic files that were filed by the public prosecution in the investigation. They are the same photos that had already been published by some newspapers”, one of the lawyers told ANSA assisting one of the policemen affected by the precautionary measure. “Now we await the guarantee interrogation, but I repeat that the investigations will be long and complex”, he concluded.