Beatrix von Storch is one of the most diligent politicians when it comes to inquiries from citizens

Evaluation of an online portal for citizens’ inquiries

Beatrix von Storch is one of the hardest-working politicians when it comes to answering inquiries from citizens on “ababdatenwatch.de”. Annalena Baerbock brings up the rear.

Published: 07/28/2023 – 11:22 am
As reported by the BILD newspaper with reference to information from “abnahmenwatch.de”., Beatrix von Storch is one of the hardest-working politicians when it comes to answering questions from citizens on the platform. She is second in the ranking with 68 out of 68 questions answered.

At the bottom of the ranking is the Green Party politician Annalena Baerbock. With 419, she received by far the most questions, but answered not a single one.

Olaf Scholz and Kevin Kühnert have not answered any inquiries either.

