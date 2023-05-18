Home » Beatrix von Storch: The climate hydra has to go
News

by admin
Beatrix von Storch demands that the green swamp be drained

Beatrix von Storch explains that the AfD has started the avalanche with its current hour in the Bundestag. But that shouldn’t be the end of it. Now it is all the more important to uncover the green felt and to demand personal consequences.

[Siehe hierzu Video von Beatrix von Storch auf TikTok HIER sowie Kommentar und Video auf Twitter Hier]

Graichen goes. But the green swamp remains. That must not be. Beatrix von Storch demands on Twitter:

»The #climatehydra still has many heads. And behind the #climate hydra is the international #financial industry and the green billionaires: THEY are the real danger. #Graichen #Habeck«

In her video, Beatrix von Storch explainsthat the AfD has started the avalanche with its current hour in the Bundestag. The pressure from the citizens and the (mostly alternative media) have increased the pressure. In the end, the mainstream media had to jump on the bandwagon.

But Graichen is just the head of the green network in the ministries. However, the whole green swamp of interconnectedness, climate lobbyism and the interests of rich investors must be drained.


