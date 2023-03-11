Bahía Solano is one of the few places where a wonderful natural phenomenon known as fluorescent plankton occurs, where at night the waves reach the beaches illuminated with bluish flashes.

What is fluorescent plankton?

It is the microscopic alga Noctiluca scintillans that causes the show. The agglomeration of these algae forms a plankton that under the sun’s rays is imperceptible, but in the dark it causes bluish flashes that are activated by the natural movement of the waves.

A few days ago a tourist from Bogotá was in Bahía Solano, she was fortunate to appreciate this natural phenomenon, she recorded it and posted it on social networks.

On video you can see the movement of the waves and in turn the bursts of light so bright that they make the beach a perfect and unique night.

The comments of the netizens did not wait, many loved it and highlighted the beauty of the video.