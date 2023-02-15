Home News Beautiful! Sebastián Caicedo presented his girlfriend in networks
News

Beautiful! Sebastián Caicedo presented his girlfriend in networks

by admin
Beautiful! Sebastián Caicedo presented his girlfriend in networks

Beautiful! Sebastián Caicedo presented his girlfriend in networks

After his separation with the Colombian actress Carmen Villalobos, the gallant through his social networks showed his new love.
Juliana Diez, Sebastian Caicedo's new girlfriend
Credits:
Social networks

After the separation of Sebastian Caicedo y Carmen VillalobosIt has been speculated that it would happen to the love lives of Colombians. On the one hand, Carmen began a relationship with Frederick and Sebastian was not far behind by showing who her new partner is.

Juliana Diez, Sebastian Caicedo's new girlfriend
Credits:
Instagram – @sebastiancaicedo

Is about Juliana Diez, is a Colombian who does not have a close relationship with the Colombian show business. However, she is a business woman.

Juliana Diez, Sebastian Caicedo's new girlfriend
Credits:
Instagram – @july10z

He has a clothing brand called Navissia 100% Colombian company in which he gives some fashion tips and for everyday life on how to elevate outfits so that they are not basic.

Juliana Diez, Sebastian Caicedo's new girlfriend
Credits:
Instagram – @navissiclothing

On the Instagram account Navissi Women with Purposein which personal and spiritual growth content is shared, in which its axis is to know what is the path of the video from the God’s Love.

Juliana Diez, Sebastian Caicedo's new girlfriend
Credits:
Instagram – @navissimujeresconproposito

She is a loving mother, in which she dedicates much of her time to her son and does not hesitate to show off through her social networks.

Juliana Diez, Sebastian Caicedo's new girlfriend
Credits:
Instagram – @july10z

Juliana She is a woman who does not hesitate to show her curves in her photos who is constantly complimented on her slender and toned body.

See also  The soldiers who remained kidnapped in Meta and Cauca are released

Juliana Diez, Sebastian Caicedo's new girlfriend
Credits:
Instagram – @july10z

Diez is a fashionista woman in which she is always wearing trendy clothes with bright colors and asymmetrical cuts.

Juliana Diez, Sebastian Caicedo's new girlfriend
Credits:
Instagram – @july10z

Ten is a woman who likes to travel, has great devotion to God, likes motivational phrases and loves four-legged friends.

Juliana Diez, Sebastian Caicedo's new girlfriend
Credits:
Instagram – @july10z

By the end of 2022, he posted an Instagram story tagged a Sebastian Caicedo in which he had a phrase that disturbed his followers in which he gave him many successes, the word that sparked suspicion was with the phrase “God bless your life, my love

Juliana Diez, Sebastian Caicedo's new girlfriend
Credits:
Instagram – @july10z

On repeated occasions there were suspicions of a relationship, in which they were seen reacting to their publications. The confirmation of their relationship was in the Valentine’s Dayin which they posted a video with the following description ‘May love, respect and happiness prevail for all!!. I love walking hand in hand with God and yours’.

Juliana Diez, Sebastian Caicedo's new girlfriend
Credits:
Instagram – @sebastiancaicedo

You may also like

Former President Samper visits Quibdó

Attorney General Urges Maintaining Police Presence at Airports

Army confirms kidnapping of military in Arauquita, would...

Wang Xiaohui attended and delivered a speech at...

King Vallenato Omar Geles celebrates his 56 years

Deninson, the one from Petro?

Threat of eviction to victims did not happen

Improve mobility on the outskirts of CC Buenavista...

Huila does not lift, lost in the Cup...

Do not take these routes: this will be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy