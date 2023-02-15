Beautiful! Sebastián Caicedo presented his girlfriend in networks
After the separation of Sebastian Caicedo y Carmen VillalobosIt has been speculated that it would happen to the love lives of Colombians. On the one hand, Carmen began a relationship with Frederick and Sebastian was not far behind by showing who her new partner is.
Is about Juliana Diez, is a Colombian who does not have a close relationship with the Colombian show business. However, she is a business woman.
He has a clothing brand called Navissia 100% Colombian company in which he gives some fashion tips and for everyday life on how to elevate outfits so that they are not basic.
On the Instagram account Navissi Women with Purposein which personal and spiritual growth content is shared, in which its axis is to know what is the path of the video from the God’s Love.
She is a loving mother, in which she dedicates much of her time to her son and does not hesitate to show off through her social networks.
Juliana She is a woman who does not hesitate to show her curves in her photos who is constantly complimented on her slender and toned body.
Diez is a fashionista woman in which she is always wearing trendy clothes with bright colors and asymmetrical cuts.
Ten is a woman who likes to travel, has great devotion to God, likes motivational phrases and loves four-legged friends.
By the end of 2022, he posted an Instagram story tagged a Sebastian Caicedo in which he had a phrase that disturbed his followers in which he gave him many successes, the word that sparked suspicion was with the phrase “God bless your life, my love’
On repeated occasions there were suspicions of a relationship, in which they were seen reacting to their publications. The confirmation of their relationship was in the Valentine’s Dayin which they posted a video with the following description ‘May love, respect and happiness prevail for all!!. I love walking hand in hand with God and yours’.