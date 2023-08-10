Home » Beautiful to look at and easy on your eyes – the new dark mode in draw.io
Beautiful to look at and easy on your eyes – the new dark mode in draw.io

Beautiful to look at and easy on your eyes – the new dark mode in draw.io

Light or dark: visualize everything, your way

Visualizing something can help you to convey complex information in an understandable way and make it tangible – for example in the form of diagrams, mind maps or graphics. It is also about how you present your visualized information. This includes what background you choose for your charts.

And this is exactly where the new dark mode from draw.io comes into play! Whether you want to be easy on your eyes or save battery (or just like the aesthetics), Dark Mode lets you tailor your draw.io experience to your liking.

It’s that easy to switch to Dark Mode

If you’re new to Dark Mode, this mode causes your interface to reverse its color scheme, from light to dark. The contrast between the background, shapes and text is maintained so that you can continue to find your way around.

Speaking of finding your way around – the dark mode in draw.io is only two mouse clicks away!

Click on the sun icon at the top right. choose”Dark” to switch to dark mode. Or choose “Automatic”, so that draw.io adapts to your system settings and automatically switches between light and dark mode accordingly.

Tips for Dark Mode:

Do you want to try Dark Mode yourself? Then we have two useful tips for you:

Tipp 1: Although the colors used adjust automatically in light and dark modes, it is still a good idea to switch between the two modes to see how the chart looks in the other mode. This is especially important for diagrams you plan to embed in Confluence or Jira*, where other contributors may not use dark mode.

Tipp 2: If you’re working with PNG, JPG, or SVG file types, you can export your diagram in light or dark context. Just click on the drop down menu “Appearance” and select the desired option.

*A dark mode has already been released for Jira. Confluence is in the process of introducing a dark mode, which is currently still in beta. You can find the option by clicking on your profile picture and selecting “Theme BETA”. If you switch your mode to light or dark, your embedded draw.io diagram will be displayed in the corresponding mode. You may need to refresh your Confluence or Jira site for the changes to be fully applied to your diagram.

You will make big eyes! Meet draw.io

Would you like to delve deeper into the world of draw.io? Then take a look at our collection of links linktr.ee – there you will find our social media channels and even more tips and tricks about draw.io!

Is your mantra “learning by doing”? Then try these free 30-day trial to get an idea of ​​draw.io and its functions!

Or book one free and non-binding demo with our Customer Success team to learn more about how draw.io can make your life easier and more productive for you and everyone in (and outside) your company!

In any case, we wish you a lot of fun and: Happy diagramming!

