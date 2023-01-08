Fear on Sunday 8 January in Vazzola. A fire has seriously damaged a beauty center and the owner was hospitalized for smoke inhalation in a desperate attempt to put out the flames. The firefighters of the Conegliano detachment intervened on the spot. One of the hypotheses taken into consideration is that at the origin of the flames there may be a short circuit of some household appliance.

The fire broke out around 3.30pm. It is at that time, in fact, that the owner of thebeauty institute “La Beauté” in via Battisti raised the alarm to the fire brigade operations centre. The vehicles of the Conegliano detachment were diverted to the scene. When the firefighters arrived at the scene, the beauty center was filled with smoke. In all likelihood the fire broke out in the entrance hall of the business.

It was not difficult for the firefighters to put out the flames. Unfortunately, however, the owner was intoxicated by the smoke and was transported to the nearest hospital as a precaution. On the causes of the fire, the main hypothesis is that of a short circuit.