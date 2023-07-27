“Beauty products, free returns after use”… Lotte On ‘On and the Beauty Trial Service’ launched

▲Lotte On On and the Beauty trial service poster (photo courtesy of Lotte Shopping)

Lotte On On and the Beauty announced on the 28th that it will operate the ‘On and the Beauty Trial Service’ until the 9th of next month. The ‘trial service’ is a service that allows customers to try samples of beauty products and return them for free if they are not satisfied.

Currently, it is operated for members of On and the Beauty Club, a membership exclusively for Lotte On Beauty, and is applied to about 60 products carefully selected by On and The Beauty.

When purchasing the product, up to 5 experience products are provided together, and customers can try samples first instead of genuine products before deciding to purchase.

During the event, up to 7% discount coupons and free return coupons are provided exclusively for ON AND THE BEAUTY CLUB members, and 1,000 L points are provided when the purchase is confirmed.

The On and the Beauty trial service is getting a good response from beauty buyers. As a result of running the trial service for two weeks last month, sales of participating brands increased by about three times compared to the previous year.

Customer satisfaction with the products is high as ON AND THE BEAUTY’s beauty experts directly select products. Among customers who purchased products, the rate of returns using free return coupons decreased by half compared to the service period in April. If the total number of returns in the trend beauty category is 10, the number of returns in the beauty trial service is very low at 2.

Thanks to the customer response, Lotte On On and the Beauty is expanding its brand and product group this time. As more brands want to participate in the trial service, the number of service products has doubled compared to April this year.

Unlike the past, where only skin care was operated, service items such as base makeup, perfume, and hair were expanded, focusing on items in high demand to experience and purchase directly, such as color and scent.

Illiyoon, Cell Fusion C, Skin Food, and Dermafix were selected for this On and the Beauty trial service. When purchasing a product, you can try the experience product provided first and return it using a free return coupon if it does not match your skin or is not satisfied with the color or scent. Request for return can be made within 7 days of delivery with the product unopened.

Hae-Eun Hae-eun, head of beauty team at Lotte On, said, “Customer responses were positive, including a high level of satisfaction with the product and a low return rate, as I was able to make a purchasing decision after trying the popular products carefully selected by On and the Beauty.” I hope that this opportunity will be an opportunity to find a product that suits me,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

