Bebe Vio rewrites the thesis in record time, it was stolen a week ago

Bebe Vio wrote her thesis in record time, after her laptop bag containing her university file and some important notes were stolen a week ago.

The Paralympic fencing champion announced the news on Instagram, sharing a video in which she sends her thesis and writes: “It seemed impossible, but we did it! I rewrote my thesis and turned it in at the last minute. Now it’s very close to my graduation “.

Bebe Vio’s bag had been stolen in the Parioli district in Rome. Also inside were his glasses and wallet. Immediately after the theft, the Paralympic athlete had launched a video appeal on social media.