Because disbelief rises from the Kaaba

The tragic death of 298 Pakistanis when a boat from Libya to Italy crashed near the shores of Greece is a natural cause of mourning throughout the country in general and especially in the areas where the people suffered the accident. And what is happening to the families of the deceased can only be estimated. In this regard, the main accused has been arrested from Karachi, while fortunately, among the agents identified by the survivors, one belongs to Nowshera Warkan and one of his partners is said to be an FIA official, Greek. The government ended the four-day rescue operation and did not rescue anyone during the last two days. 9 agents have been arrested from Mirpur. The main accused has been arrested from Karachi Airport while trying to escape to Azerbaijan. With the help of various arrested agents, other agents will also be arrested, after the arrest of the agents involved in the smuggling of such a large number of people who go from different areas in search of employment, serious questions are being raised about the human trafficking mafia and In particular, the way the death of an FIA official has been mentioned has also raised questions about the law enforcement agency. As it increases, more government officials may also be affected because this work cannot be done so easily on such a large scale without anyone’s blessing. However, this is not the first time that mafias and gangs involved in human trafficking have been exposed. It has not been done and there is no shortage of people within Pakistani institutions who play an effective role in tightening the law around the anti-human persons involved in this disgraceful business, according to the latest news in this regard, the US Department of State. While releasing the annual report on human trafficking, 8 people, including a Pakistani, have been awarded with an award for the prevention of human trafficking. ) has also been the director of anti-human trafficking unit and who has worked tirelessly to prevent human trafficking, was awarded the award. While his efforts resulted in numerous arrests and convictions, on the one hand, the US Department of State commended the important role of an important law enforcement officer in stopping human trafficking, as well as officials from 8 other countries around the world. By standing in a row and awarding him with his big honor, where Pakistan’s recognition at the world level is a source of pride, on the other hand, this latest tragedy of an FIA official and involvement in human trafficking is a cause for concern at the national level. will go and it can be commented on this that no matter where the Kaaba Barkhed Islam remains, there is absolutely no doubt that unless there is support from the people involved in this disgusting business from within the relevant institutions, this business will not flourish in any way. As requested in the above line, this is not the first incident nor the first tragedy, but this work has been going on for a long time and there are misguided people in different parts of the country, who lure the needy with fake jobs abroad. People who are troubled by unemployment and poverty fall into their clutches by selling their assets or taking loans in search of a golden future. reach their destination, while often they die due to suffocation while crossing the borders of different countries through containers and being persecuted by agents abroad and other illegal foreign countries. As they cross the borders, they are shot by law enforcement officials, often fall into the hands of pirates while traveling through the sea lanes, or after reaching other countries, they face severe difficulties in the captivity of the human trafficking mafia. They force their families to pay more money according to the demand of these smugglers so that they can be freed. In any case, this is a very serious crime and the people involved in it should be given the strictest punishments. It is also necessary to pay attention to bringing effective changes in the laws, however, those who, despite being aware of all these situations, become playthings in the hands of these heinous characters of human trafficking, should also be smart so that they do not cheat them out of their savings. Shouldn’t be forced to wash their hands or suffer the wounds of risking the lives of their loved ones, strict disciplinary action should be taken against those who are caught and their punishments should be widely publicized in the media to inform the general public about their actions. It is also important to try to keep it safe from clutches.

