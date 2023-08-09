Because Maria De Filippi leads sitting

The television presenter, producer and author dictated informal and confidential conducting styles

Published on August 9, 2023

Maria De Filippi has dictated conducting styles and television customs of many generations. Proxemics (distance) and studio gait are among her most characteristic traits when we see her moving along the steps or stage of the television studio. We often find her sitting in total connection and listening to the guests and the audience of the arenas. It’s not a random choice. It’s a little practical, a little bit gives it that look of friend or mom next door.

The Maria De Filippi style

After a career of over thirty years, Maria De Filippi is one of the undisputed protagonists of the Italian small screen. You made your debut on television when the masculine culture in show business relegated the female figure to a side ornament, more than anything else a “mute” soubrette alongside noble and acclaimed conductors.

Yet her preparation, both humanistic and managerial, will emerge very soon, already in those dark years of Italian society, marked by Tangentopoli and mafia attacks, in one of which she risked her life with her beloved and inseparable husband Maurizio Costanzo.

In the autumn of the sunset of the First Republic, De Filippi takes the reins of the talk show hosted by the actress Lella Costa, the first version of Amici on Canale 5 which was broadcast every Saturday afternoon. In the studio, even delicate social issues of that time were addressed, often inviolable taboos: drugs, adolescent loves, work, sexuality and homosexuality, illness, family. It all happened already with one informal management style.

Maria De Filippi appeared and disappeared amidst the debates, the sometimes heated confrontations of the audience sitting on the steps of the arena. She already sat beside her guests, never one step above or center stage. Simple and understandable language, despite the prestige of her studies and training, never ostentatious to mark differences between her and others, or erect a star barrier. The Maria De Filippi style is above all listening, a lot of listening.

Because Maria De Filippi leads sitting

In this informal way of conducting, whether it’s a variety show, a dating show like Men and Women, or a talent show, Maria De Filippi finds herself to the point of giving back to the general public its most iconic image: that of conducting sitting on the steps of the stairs.

Yet there is also a practical motivation behind the choice of conducting sitting. The TV presenter, producer and author herself revealed it.

“The truth is that the steps were born not by choice but because, recording so many episodes in the same day, at a certain point I couldn’t take it anymore and I decided to sit down. There was no chair and I sat on the steps,” she revealed.

The only and rare moments in which De Filippi led to her feet were at the 2017 Sanremo Festival, when she has to rein in the instincts of the columnist Tina Cipollari, and above all when she whispers or has to confide something more intimate and delicate to her guests of You’ve Got Mail.

