Because of drone attacks – Russian authorities are arming militias at the border

Pictures on Wednesday showed Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov handing out weapons to militias at a public ceremony. The fighters were first called by name, then each received a rifle. “Volunteer militias” were formed in the Belgorod region shortly after the start of the war in Ukraine. According to Peskov, these are “measures necessary against the background of attacks, assassinations, carried out from Ukrainian territory.”

Here is a video of this ceremony.

