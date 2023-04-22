Because of the SAS half marathon, the rnv bus routes in Heidelberg were diverted on Saturday

Heidelberg. As for the SAS Half Marathon in Heidelberg alternating streets are closed, the bus routes in the city area have to be diverted. From the start of operations until the end of the event at around 1.30 p.m., the following diversions apply to the affected lines 20, 31, 32, 33 and 34, according to rnv.

Lines 20 and 33

Direction of travel S-Bahn station Altstadt (detour until approx. 12:30 p.m.)

Bus lines 20 and 33 run from the Peterskirche stop through the Schlossberg tunnel during the closure of the old town directly to the S-Bahn station Altstadt stop. The Oberer Fauler Pelz, Rathaus/Bergbahn and Neckarmünzplatz stops will no longer be used. Line 33 runs regularly from the Altstadt S-Bahn station in the direction of Ziegelhausen.

Driving in the direction of Sportzentrum Nord or Emmertsgrund (detour until around 11 a.m.)

During the closure of the Schlossberg tunnel, buses on lines 20 and 33 will run from the Altstadt S-Bahn station via the Alte Brücke, Marstallstraße, Stadthalle and St.-Vincentius-Krankenhaus stops to Bismarckplatz. From there it continues on the regular route.

Driving direction Sportzentrum Nord or Emmertsgrund (route from approx. 11 a.m. to approx. 12:20 p.m.)

Bus lines 20 and 33 will run from the Herrenmühle bus stop through the Schlossberg tunnel to the Peterskirche bus stop while Karlsplatz is closed. From there continue on the regular route in the direction of Sportzentrum Nord (line 20) or Emmertsgrund (line 33).

Line 33 from or to Ziegelhausen (route between approx. 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.)

During the closure of the Ziegelhäuser Bridge, buses on route 33 will only go in the direction of Ziegelhausen to the Altstadt S-Bahn station. In the opposite direction, the buses go from there through the Schlossberg tunnel to the Peterskirche stop and from there continue regularly in the direction of Emmertsgrund.

Bus line 31

(Route until approx. 10:45 a.m.)

During the closure of Universitätsplatz and the Schlossberg tunnel, buses on route 31 will be diverted from the Stadthalle stop via the Marstallstraße, Alte Brücke and Neckarmünzplatz stops to Herrenmühle. From there, take the same route back to the Bismarckplatz stop and from there continue towards Kirschnerstraße.

(Route from approx. 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.)

The 31 buses depart from the Stadthalle bus stop and take a detour via the Marstallstraße, Alte Brücke, Neckarmünzplatz and Herrenmühle bus stops to the Peterskirche bus stop and from there take the regular route to Kirschnerstraße.

(Driveway during the closure of Mönchhofstraße)

The bus line 31 runs in both directions a detour between the stops Technologiepark and Bismarckplatz via Bunsengymnasium, Jahnstraße, adult education center, Römerstraße and Altes Hallenbad.

Bus route 32

(Route from approx. 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.)

From the Stadthalle bus stop, the 32 buses will be detoured via the Marstallstraße, Alte Brücke, Neckarmünzplatz and Herrenmühle bus stops to the Peterskirche bus stop and from there on the regular route to the head clinic.

Bus line 34

During the closure of Neuenheimer Landstraße, the buses of line 34 will be diverted between the Bismarckplatz and Neckarschule stops in both directions via St. Vincentius Hospital, Kongresshaus, Marstallstraße, Alte Brücke, Neckarmünzplatz (only in the direction of Heidebuckelweg), S-Bahn station Altstadt, Rombachweg, Jägerhaus, Adler-Überfahrt, S-Bahn station Schlierbach/Ziegelhausen, Kleingemünder Straße (only in the direction of Bismarckplatz), Kleingemünder Straße Ost (only in the direction of Heidebuckelweg) and Brahmsstraße (only in the direction of Heidebuckelweg) to the Neckarschule stop and continue on the regular route to Heidebuckelweg.

During the closure of the Ziegelhäuser Bridge, buses on route 34 between the Bismarckplatz and Schriesheimer Hof stops will be diverted over a large area via Brückenstrasse, Hans-Thoma-Platz, Dossenheimer Landstrasse, the Branich Tunnel (Schriesheim) and the L 536.

Shuttle service between HD Hauptbahnhof and St. Peter’s Church

Between 7:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., a shuttle bus runs every 15 minutes between the stops HD Hauptbahnhof and Peterskirche via the Kurfürstenanlage.

From 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., the shuttle bus runs in the opposite direction from the Peterskirche bus stop via the Friedrich-Ebert-Anlage and Kurfürstenanlage to the HD Hauptbahnhof bus stop.