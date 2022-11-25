“I suspended myself because I believe in the values ​​of dignity, out of respect for the history that brings me here, which is the history of many”. Aboubakar Soumahoro intervenes in “Piazzapulita” to have his say on the media storm that sees him as the protagonist. “I feel in the corner – he confesses – and from that corner I made that video”. The deputy, who suspended himself from the Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra group during the day, cites the video he recorded after the news of the opening of the investigation by the Latina prosecutor’s office into the social cooperatives managed by his mother-in-law (currently the only one being investigated with the hypothesis of embezzlement): to be challenged are alleged non-payments of workers and poor conditions of assistance. “I would like to apologize to all the people who know Abou for those tears – declared Soumahoro today -. I have always lived life with passion and humility, but those tears were an expression of human weakness”. He then adds: «I am ready with transparency to tell the whole truth. I wouldn’t make that video again.”

“400,000 euros of unpaid wages, undeclared workers, precarious conditions in the center of a cooperative that refers to your family: where were you?” journalist Corrado Formigli asks the deputy during the broadcast. «I understood that the cooperative was virtuous», explains Soumahoro, «subsequently my partner tells me about the unpaid salaries and I asked why: the answer I received is that they were delays by the public administration». “I made a mistake – acknowledges Soumahoro – I should have made fewer trips and stayed close to these workers”.

The conductor then asks him about the wages of his wife and mother-in-law: «Couldn’t you have paid the workers with that money?». «The cooperative did not know it – Soumahoro reiterates – for this reason I tell you that I have committed a lightness. I didn’t know but above all if I had been aware of a possible investigation I would not have applied for how I am”. Soumahoro also underlines that “it is true my family has been running a reception center for 20 years, but I met my partner in 2018, when that cooperative already existed”. Not only. “My wife hasn’t worked in the cooperative since September.” And the photos on social media «of my wife in luxury clothes? Fashion is neither black nor white, they are images that need to be dated, my wife has her life ».

“They can knock me down but I will probably try to get back up – he concluded -. I apologized and continue to apologize for not paying attention to what was happening at home while I was traveling around the country.

On self-suspension – a political act, which has no effect on his activity as a deputy -, “with the utmost freedom, Aboubakar Soumahoro communicated to us the decision to suspend himself from the Alleanza Verdi Sinistra parliamentary group”, announced Angelo Bonelli with Green Europe spokesperson and Avs deputy, Nicola Fratoianni Italian Left secretary and Avs deputy and Luana Zanella, president of the Avs parliamentary group. “We respect this choice which, although not due, shows the utmost respect that Aboubakar Soumahoro has for the institutions – they added – and for the value of the political commitment to promote the reasons for the battles in defense of the least that we have always shared with Aboubakar”.

Mimmo Lucano intervened in defense of Soumahoro: «I’m ready to put my hand on the fire on his honesty, he has my total solidarity». According to the former mayor of Riace against the deputy “there is a strategy aimed at denigrating the moral value and the commitment of a lifetime”, while “the Aboubakar I know has dedicated his existence to the redemption of those who are exploited in the fields, of those who have never had rights”.