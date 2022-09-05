05 September 2022 10:03

The result is unquestionable, with over 60 per cent no to the draft reform of the constitution. Voting was mandatory, so participation was massive. The latest mobilizations in favor of the yes, including a large demonstration in Santiago on the eve of the referendum, were not enough to prevent the announced defeat. For weeks, in fact, polls have indicated majority opposition to the text that would have given Chile the most progressive constitution in the world.

But how was it possible that the voters decisively curbed political and social change, three years after the mass social movement and six months after the election of the young left-wing president Gabriel Boric?

Today Boric will gather the Chilean political parties at the Moneda palace to decide how to proceed. A supporter of yes, he had declared that in case of bankruptcy he would resume the process from scratch, with the election of a new constituent assembly. But another, less ambitious solution remains possible: to modify the current constitution with the inclusion of new rights, even if this would mean continuing to live with a text whose core was adopted in 1980 under the dictatorship of Pinochet-

Confusion and misinformation

There is no single reason for this refusal, despite the fact that the Chileans had largely approved the process that led to the drafting of the text.

The main mistake of the constituent assembly was undoubtedly that of wanting to do too much: after eighteen months of often confused debates, an extremely complex text of 178 pages and 388 articles was produced. The field of rejectionrejection, is a heterogeneous coalition of forces, each opposed to a part of the new constitution.