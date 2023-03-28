By Political Writing.

This Monday afternoon, the mayor of Becerril, Raúl Machado Luna, gave an account of his administration during the 2022 term, which had a total budget of $50.271.191, of which were executed $42.166.209.

During the presentation, the Secretary of the Treasury, Diomedes Pérez, mentioned that operating expenses reached $6.141.668.

It should be mentioned that Becerril is currently the municipality that receives the most resources from coal royalties in Cesar.

Mayor of Becerril, Raúl Machado. /PHOTO: THE PYLON.

INVESTMENT IN ‘VULNERABLE’ POPULATION

Some of the investments in terms of social inclusion have to do with those aimed at populations with a differential approach, that is, children, youth, women, Afro-descendants, migrants, sexually diverse or LGBTIQ+ people, peace signatories and those with disabilities with a budget of $504.761.200.

The resources were distributed in the fortification of the family through the strategy ‘Parenting guidelines and comprehensive care routes for early childhood‘; recreational and sports days; training workshops for the participation table; support and training for school governments and awareness to prevent mistreatment and sexual abuse.

The president and secretaries mentioned the advances in education and sports. /PHOTO: THE PYLON.

YOUNG PEOPLE AND POPULATION WITH DISABILITIES

In the case of young people, public policy was focused on strengthening youth groups as lookouts for the care of life to prevent violence in educational institutions, as well as strengthening the Municipal Youth Council, whose work was praised by Mayor Raúl Machado, and the Youth Entrepreneurship Fair.

On the other hand, according to the explanation of the president, from Social Management they managed workshops and awareness days on healthy habits and oral health for people with disabilities, as well as sports and leisure days. In addition, the week of disability was celebrated and part of the resources were directed to the entrepreneurship and income generation of these citizens.

WOMEN AND LGBTIQ+

Public spending was also directed at psychosocial support training sessions for women and their families, to other activities such as training and promotion of leaderships and participation through the Women and Rights strategy, and other initiatives such as strengthening calf enterprises.

For people who identify as lesbians, gays, transsexuals, bisexuals and other orientations, they were evidenced awareness days to promote respect and recognition of their individual and collective rights. The participation table of this community was also part of this process.

OTHER MANAGEMENTS: RESOURCES AND MANAGEMENTS IN HEALTH

In addition to the above, for Mayor Machado Luna the most important thing of the previous year was “Having managed to save the San José hospital, we announces $320 million pesos that we achieved with the Ministry of Finance for those payments and debts”.

The president added that on the 29th of this month will be in the Ministry of Health to manage the approval of the project with which it intends to renew the infrastructure, acquire equipment and ambulances for the hospital.

See the full accountability here.