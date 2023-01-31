Home News Becerril ready to live the 49th version of the Folk Festival of La Paletilla
by admin
Becerril ready to live the 49th version of the Folk Festival of La Paletilla

From February 2 to 5, the municipality of Becerril will be celebrating with the 49th version of the La Paletilla Folk Festival and the ‘Virgen de la Candelaria’ patron saint festivities.

This year the festival is held in homage to Manuel María ‘Mañe’ Cruz Mendoza, Carlota Díaz de Cotes and Edinson Antonio Polo Gómez, great representatives of the Yukpa community, and a reference in the municipality.

“More than 8,000 people will have the opportunity to spend unique representative parties of our municipality, we will have a cultural, gastronomic and folkloric variety for tourists, decked out with the representative song ‘La Mudanza’ and the traditional calf drink ‘La Chicha’ ”, said the mayor of Becerril, Raúl Machado.

For her part, María del Carmen Vivares, Cacica of the Festival, stated that she “represents the woman from Becerra, willing to continue contributing to the culture and traditions of the municipality, thus we identify ourselves and become authentic.”

The ‘Rafael Orozco’ voice contest stands out on the agenda. Among the artists that will perform in the Rosa Machado square are Farid Ortiz, Diego Daza, La Banda del 5, Churo Diaz, Checho Acosta, Mono Zabaleta, Ana del Castillo, Mr Black, Luister La Voz, Elder Dayan and five local talents.

The President of the Festival Foundation, Facundo Rincón, highlighted the unity of the people in this event, which is a folkloric tradition of the region, “there is a lot of support for the event, we hope that the attendees can live and take a little of who we are with them”, said.

reinforce security

The mayor of Becerril, Raúl Fernando Machado Luna, presided over the Security Council to finalize details regarding the celebration of version 49 of the Folk Festival of La Paletilla and Patron Saint Festivities of the Virgen de la Candelaria, in order to guarantee order and security. security to locals and visitors, before, during and after the festivities.

“We want to provide and guarantee a safe festival, that is why we will have a greater presence of the public force, so that locals and visitors can enjoy the best festival in the Department, such as the Folk Festival of La Paletilla in its 49th version,” said the mayor. Machado Moon.

According to the local president, the necessary contingency plans are already in place to attend to any eventuality that may arise during the festivities, “in addition to having a good number of military forces, we also have everything planned with the committee of risks and disasters of the Municipality. We want to guarantee the community a safe festival,” he added.

In the same way, it is important that during these days of the festival, the community take their precautions, “just as people come to enjoy our culture and traditions, people also come to ‘work’ stealing or do their misdeeds. We are providing all possible security, but it is important that the community be cautious,” said Mayor Machado Luna.

