Become the owner of a superb Toyota Starlet by playing this Togocom game – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive info in just one click

An opportunity not to be missed ! Togocom launches its Quiz Data and Tombola Ticket winning game, offering participants a chance to win a magnificent Toyota Starlet and great prizes.

The period chosen for this game is from May 23 to July 21, 2023.

All Togocom customers have the opportunity to participate in this incredible adventure called “O temptedaa”, which literally means “Have you tried your luck? The game is done via the short number 8555. This through two concepts: Quiz Data and the Winning Ticket Tombola.

The Quiz Data game (*8555*1#) is done through questions that will test customers’ knowledge of TOGOCOM’s new mobile internet offers. You can win, among other things, a super prize in TMoney endowment of 1,000,000F CFA, smartphones and tablets of the latest generations such as the iPhone 14, the Samsung S23, the iPad and the Apple Watch series 8, enough to stay at the cutting edge of technology!

With the winning Tombola ticket (*8555*2#), participants will win 50 times the price of the ticket (200F, 300F and 500F) in TMoney endowment.

On top of that, the coveted big reward is a new Toyota Starlet that will be awarded to one of the lucky entrants. An opportunity that doesn’t come twice!

To register for the Quiz, simply dial the code *8555# or to buy tickets to increase your chances of winning the Toyota Starlet. Encourage each other to ride in style around town.

“We are delighted to launch the Quiz Data game and the Prize-winning Tombola Ticket. At TOGOCOM, we strive to create exceptional experiences for our customers, and this initiative combines entertainment, knowledge and attractive rewards. We look forward to seeing our participants take advantage of this opportunity to win amazing prizes and share exciting moments with the TOGOCOM community. », Launched Eric TCHAWALASSOU, Marketing Director of Togocom.

In addition, for more details on the conditions of participation, you can consult the website www.togocom.tg.

Leader of the Togolese telecommunications market, Togocom is the precursor of 5G technology in Togo and in the sub-region. A subsidiary of the Axian group, its ambition is to become the champion of quality of service to the highest international standards.

Atha Assan