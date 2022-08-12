Ivrea

There are no green specialists in Ivrea and Canavese, from “My green corner” in Ivrea to “Mister Bulbo” in Castelnuovo Nigra, but how do you become a professional in this sector? In order to start your own business, first of all, you need to take a training course to get the qualification.

In Canavese the skills of a good gardener are in great demand and to become one, in Ivrea, you can join the Conedia course. The course is mandatory for people who intend to start the activity of maintenance of the green or who work within a gardening company as owners or supervisors. Dedicated exclusively to adults, the training course allows you to deal with the preparation, arrangement and maintenance of green areas, flower beds, parks, trees and public and private gardens, with learning of cultivation and phytosanitary techniques, from preparation of the substrate to mass. planting of the plants, up to the construction and management of the plant, the recovery and disposal of mowing and pruning and through the correct use of specific equipment and machinery. The duration is 180 hours, of which 120 of online theoretical lessons and 60 of practical exercises, in order to obtain a specialization certification issued by the Metropolitan City of Turin. The cost is 1,400 euros, without VAT and payable in installments according to the needs of the participants. The start of the course for this year is scheduled for September. Among the subjects and topics that will be covered in the online lessons are the care and maintenance of green areas, parks and gardens, then elements of botany and pedology (study of land from a geological and agricultural point of view), legislation in the field of green waste, pruning and fertilization techniques, the construction of green areas, elements of plant physiology, agronomy and green design. In addition, there are also hours dedicated to soil preparation techniques, use and transfer to the construction site of design documents, transplantation and planting techniques, seeding techniques, elements of entomology, phytopathology and tree cultivation, as well as principles of phytosanitary regulations, defense and weeding techniques and distribution of pesticides and phytosanitary products. Obviously, safety is also important, so a module dedicated to the use of agricultural tools, irrigation systems and the necessary safety measures, from instrumentation to personal protective equipment to perform the work in the best possible way and without risk will also be treated.

But what does a green maintenance technician do specifically? This figure sets up, arranges and treats green areas, flower beds, parks, trees and public and private gardens, takes care of the preparation of the host land, the planting of the plants up to the construction of the system and subsequent management, applying the necessary cultivation techniques and phytosanitary. Not only that: it manages the ordinary and extraordinary maintenance, the pruning of the main ornamental species in compliance with the regulations of the sector, applies the phytosanitary defense to the plants and recovers and disposes of mowing and pruning correctly within the limits of the laws in force. Then there are those who, in addition to what they already do as a garden maintainer and gardener, having a good command of the work tools, decide to also work as a lumberjack, taking care of cutting trees and woods and cleaning up the wooded areas to provide wood. to the owners or sell it to outside buyers. –