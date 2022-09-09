You need the basics: before taking specific courses you need to become expert in cutting and sewing

IVREA. The world of entertainment in all its various meanings provides many opportunities, especially for those who have a strong artistic sense. Among the many possibilities there is the field of clothes and costumes. Costume designers are usually involved in this sector, but how do you go about pursuing this career?

The costume designer takes care of taking care of the image of the actors in a theatrical, film or television show, and creates the costumes respecting the script, the reference script and adjusts on the basis of the director’s instructions. Even if there is no definite way to become a show costume designer, there are however some preferable ways to follow, which concern the artistic field. In fact, it is preferable to choose professional courses or university faculties that deal with the history of costume or fashion design.

The city of Turin offers courses dedicated to tailoring and garment making, both with free courses dedicated to the less affluent sections of the population and with paid lessons in technical schools dedicated to the field of fashion, while the Piedmont Region promotes the two-year course of advanced training to become a superior technician for industrial and sartorial packaging. The basis, however, is to learn how to sew and tailor a suit through cutting and sewing courses that are provided in Canavese by municipalities and professional training institutions or, privately, by learning from the tailoring ateliers in the area, from Ivrea to Rivarolo and Castellamonte. To offer this service, for example, is the Haberdashery Cristina di Ivrea, which is based in via Circonvallazione 34: the new sewing course to be held in Tavagnasco is just starting.

Once you have learned the basics, you can choose to attend the regional course to become a superior technician for industrial and sartorial tailoring takes place over two years for a total of 1800 hours, offers the possibility of internships in Italy or abroad, requires compulsory attendance for at least 80% of the total number of hours, has at least 50% of teachers from the world of work, has some teaching modules in English, offers access to laboratories even outside school hours, grants university credits with adherence to the criteria for European and national qualifications and facilitates access to the world of work, including in the field of entertainment.

For those who intend to study the basics of the costume designer profession, starting precisely from the history of costume and clothing of the different historical periods, with particular attention to the packaging and production of the show, it is possible to choose the specific address at the Academy of Fine Arts. of Turin.

The first task of a professional costume designer is to analyze and understand the script of the show they will be working on. In fact, becoming a costume designer means studying the context, the setting, the era, to plan the creative project, also through the realization of the sketches. After this initial phase we move on to the choice of the types of fabrics, combinations with accessories, make-up and hairstyles in order to make the character credible from a historical point of view. The costume designer also coordinates the work of the tailor’s shop and takes care of dressing the actors, taking care of their image before they go on stage.

Some characteristics necessary to undertake this career are the propensity for innovation, the spirit of initiative, dexterity, precision and creativity. A little spirit of adaptation is also needed, both to cope with changes in production and with the change of contracts, which can be temporary, permanent or occasional. –