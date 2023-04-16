Bedbugs devour to death a prisoner in a United States jail

At least 12 dead inmates and three others wounded left the shooting clashes between different criminal gangs inside the Litoral Penitentiary, the largest and most populous prison in Ecuador, located in the province of Guayaquil.

“The center is currently under control. However, the security institutions continue with the intervention work. Due to the events recorded, the procedures and verification procedures will be maintained for the following hours and the officialization of the data with the Prosecutor’s Office is expected, as provided in the regulations, “said the Ecuadorian National Comprehensive Care Service for Prisoners of Liberty (SNAI). ), according to the string ecuavisa.

The authorities are still evaluating the number of victims of the confrontation, which has involved prisoners from pavilions 3,5,8 and 9. Last Tuesday six inmates from pavilion 5 were found hanged in their cells.

correspondents of the AFP they heard shots inside the prison and captured aerial images showing five bodies lying on the floor of the penitentiary, the scene of the worst prison massacres recorded in Ecuador since February 2021.

Added to this are prison conditions, with overcrowding that can reach 50% of the prison’s capacity in some cases.

For several months, Ecuador has been facing a wave of violent crimes, which have led to the resignation of the Secretary of Public Security and for which military operations to control weapons, ammunition and explosives have become “massive”, and will be permanent in the whole country.

The situation of violence has also spread to the streets, with organized crime groups in a dispute over control of drug trafficking routes, especially in the coastal area, where the ports that have made Ecuador one of the main springboards for cocaine reaching North America and Europe.

An example of this is the triple crime of three prison guards that took place on Thursday in front of the Litoral Penitentiary, where they were shot to death by alleged hit men when the three of them were having lunch together.

The war between the drug traffickers has left more than 400 prisoners dead since 2021 in this prison. In September of that year, some 120 inmates died in collisions with each other in Guayas 1.

Violence has grown in the streets to the point that the murder rate almost doubled between 2021 and 2022 in Ecuador, from 14 to 25 per 100,000 inhabitants, according to authorities.

