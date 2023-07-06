Bee colonies on an old industrial site in Bergisch Gladbach – Rhineland – News

The ten bee colonies are spread over two locations. Some of the beehives are on the southern part of the site. From there, the bees fly to green parts of the city with many front gardens. The other boxes are located directly at the former factory gate to the city center.

Three kilometers flight radius

In total, the bees fly through the city within a radius of 3 kilometers and collect pollen. The insects find many different plants and a large variety of flowers on the balconies of residential buildings, on meadows in the city area, but also on the Zanders site itself.

advantages of the city

According to a spokesman for the city, this large selection is becoming ever smaller in rural areas due to the increased cultivation of monocultures. In addition, these plants would be sprayed frequently and can even pose a danger to bees, but also to all other insects.

Bees are peaceful animals

Beehives in the middle of the city do not inspire enthusiasm everywhere. But the beekeeper assures: bees are peaceful animals that would not attack people without reason. So you don’t have to be afraid of them, but you should never lose a certain amount of respect.

