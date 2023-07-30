Before a crowd Piqué was reminded of Shakira

The end of the love story between the Barranquilla singer Shakira and the former Barcelona player Gerard Piqué, They have been one of the hottest topics of conversation in recent months for the press around the world, which has closely followed the footsteps of both celebrities while the separation process progresses.

Several episodes have passed since the breakup of this acclaimed relationship, such as when the Colombian artist made a collaboration with Bizarrap that went around the world. Piqué has often been seen uncomfortable at public events or interviews when asked about her ex-partner.

That was how he could not hide his discomfort in the final event of his famous Kings League tournament, since when he was going to speak to the public, people began to shout Shakira’s name at him.

“Shakiiiiira, Shakiiiiira, Shakiiiiira,” the crowd would say.

