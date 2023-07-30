Home » Before a crowd Piqué was reminded of Shakira
News

Before a crowd Piqué was reminded of Shakira

by admin
Before a crowd Piqué was reminded of Shakira

The end of the love story between the Barranquilla singer Shakira and the former Barcelona player Gerard Piqué, They have been one of the hottest topics of conversation in recent months for the press around the world, which has closely followed the footsteps of both celebrities while the separation process progresses.

Several episodes have passed since the breakup of this acclaimed relationship, such as when the Colombian artist made a collaboration with Bizarrap that went around the world. Piqué has often been seen uncomfortable at public events or interviews when asked about her ex-partner.

Also read: Gabriela Tafur spoke without filters about her mother-in-law ‘Tutina’ de Santos

It may interest you: This is what the son of Fredy Guarín and Sara Uribe looks like today

That was how he could not hide his discomfort in the final event of his famous Kings League tournament, since when he was going to speak to the public, people began to shout Shakira’s name at him.

“Shakiiiiira, Shakiiiiira, Shakiiiiira,” the crowd would say.

See also  Shakira Shatters Music Records While Romance Rumors Swirl

You may also like

“An important opportunity to reaffirm that our lives...

Recipe for pies with blueberries on dough with...

This is how they would have moved chips...

Municipality of Naples – Assessor Fella Trapanese: clarity...

The young man who entered the water to...

Honduran Woman Found Dead in Houston Apartment: Possible...

They denounce the presence of Ecuadorian Military Forces...

The PNRR project on new models of public...

Warning like a threat from Iran: We will...

Deputy Mayor Jesús David Machado Jiménez dies in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy