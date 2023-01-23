Home News Before a judge, a woman from Barranquilla deported from El Salvador for the crime of prosecutor Pecci
Before a judge, a woman from Barranquilla deported from El Salvador for the crime of prosecutor Pecci

Before a judge, a woman from Barranquilla deported from El Salvador for the crime of prosecutor Pecci

He is said to have participated in the planning, financing and logistics of the magnicide of the Paraguayan prosecutor.

Margareth Chacón Zúñiga, 42, from Barranquilla captured this Wednesday accused of having participated in the planning, financing and logistics of the assassination of the Paraguayan anti-mafia prosecutor Marcelo Pecci Albertini, will be presented this Sunday before a guarantee control judge, to advance the process of prosecution, reported the Prosecutor’s Office.

Chacón Zúñiga arrived in Bogotá this Saturday expelled from El Salvador, after her capture in the capital San Salvador, where she remained hidden avoiding the action of the Colombian justice that was looking for her for the crime of Pecci.

In development of the investigation, in an excellent work articulated between the Prosecutor’s Office, CTI and the Police, seven have already been captured, who have confessed their participation in the homicide.

The Minister of Justice and Security of El Salvador, Gustavo Villatoro, when announcing the expulsion of the woman, partner of Andrés Felipe Pérez Hoyos, one of those captured, said: “We reiterate: El Salvador will not be a refuge for international criminals.”

Salvadoran authorities raided two houses where the suspect was hiding and seized Colombian passports, cell phones, laptops, and about 15,000 euros, as well as some dollars, Colombian and Mexican pesos.

The authorities have not been able to capture the intellectual authors of the murder of Pecci, who was investigating cases of drug trafficking and organized crime.

The United States offered a reward of 5 million dollars to those who provide information on those responsible.

Marcelo Pecci, specialized in organized crime, drug trafficking, money laundering and terrorist financing, was assassinated on May 10 on a beach in Barú, where he was enjoying his honeymoon with his wife, Paraguayan journalist Claudia Aguilera.

Zonacero

