Before Clásico: Christensen finds Bellingham’s series of goals “annoying”

The Clásico on October 28th casts its shadow. And one man in particular seems to be the focus of attention in this first meeting between Barcelona and Real Madrid: Jude Bellingham.

Los Blancos’ 20-year-old new signing is in top form in 2023/24, which can be demonstrated not only by his ten goals and three assists from ten competitive games. Both Real and Barça still have to play twice beforehand, but Bellingham already seems to be on the minds of the culés. And cause some (positive) trouble. This is what Andreas Christensen confessed to the Danish TV 2: “It’s annoying when you sit there and look at the results and then he’s scored a goal in the last… I don’t know how many games now.”

His eight league goals came on six match days; the Brit only failed to score against Real Sociedad (2:1) and Atlético (1:3). The 27-year-old central defender has to admit: “He has taken the league by storm. That has to be said. They really brought in a good player.” When the champions and the record champions cross swords in Barcelona’s Olympic Stadium on matchday 11 (October 28th, 4:15 p.m., in the REAL TOTAL live ticker and at DAZN), the duel between Christensen and Bellingham, who plays in a very attacking position in Madrid, could also be decisive. And perhaps the new addition can cause further trouble for the Catalans.

17.10.2023, 17:23

