Before home premiere: Bernabéu gets lawn

StadionReal Madrid played three away games in LaLiga at the start of the season, so the major renovation work at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu could and can last a little longer. The Royal stadium is now gradually preparing for the home premiere on September 2 (4:15 p.m.) against Getafe FC. A new lawn is now being laid, by the way, on the six slabs. The entry and exit system with the underground storage is now functional.

27.08.2023, 12:48

