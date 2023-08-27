StadionReal Madrid played three away games in LaLiga at the start of the season, so the major renovation work at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu could and can last a little longer. The Royal stadium is now gradually preparing for the home premiere on September 2 (4:15 p.m.) against Getafe FC. A new lawn is now being laid, by the way, on the six slabs. The entry and exit system with the underground storage is now functional.

Before home premiere: Bernabéu gets lawn

27.08.2023, 12:48

