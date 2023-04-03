Jellyfish Network News April 3rd(YMG All-Media Reporter Liu Xiaoyang Correspondent Li Yanlin) Yesterday was the last weekend before the Ching Ming Festival holiday, and the funeral home in Zhifu District, Airport Road welcomed many citizens who paid their respects in advance. This year’s Ching Ming holiday is only April 5th. The reporter learned from the civil affairs department that all major funeral homes and cemeteries in the city ushered in a small peak of pre-holiday sweeps yesterday. The funeral home in Zhifu District alone welcomed more than 15,000 citizens.

At 7:30 yesterday morning, the parking lot of the funeral parlor in Zhifu District was full, and the vehicles that came to sacrifice and sweep were lined up on the airport road. The flower stalls lined up stretched from the side of the road to the door of the funeral parlor.

“There are a lot of people during the Qingming Festival, so I took out my mother’s urn to sacrifice in advance today.” Yesterday, when Ms. Lin, a citizen, drove to the funeral home in Zhifu District, Airport Road, she found that there were suddenly more vehicles nearby. Increase.

“Since the past two weekends, we have not been idle here, and family members are rationally not coming together.” Yesterday, Director Mou, the person in charge of the funeral home in Zhifu District, told reporters that around 6:00 yesterday morning, the funeral home in Zhifu District began to visit graves. Many citizens use the pre-holiday time to sweep graves. In order to prevent fire, the staff went to the mountain to clean up fallen leaves and other sundries for several consecutive days. After the official opening at 6 am, all the staff came to the post and waited for it.

As of 4:00 p.m. yesterday, more than 17,000 grave-sweeping citizens were welcomed in the Zhifu District Funeral Home, and more than a thousand cars were parked at the same time. The staff of the funeral home in Zhifu District reminded the citizens that the roads around the funeral home were often congested on Qingming Day, and it is recommended that citizens take public transportation before noon.

The reporter observed yesterday that the citizens who came to sacrifice and sweep would present flowers and fruit plates, etc. The concept of civilized sacrifice and sweep has been deeply rooted in the hearts of the people.

The relevant person in charge of the civil affairs department told the reporter that every year on the eve of Ching Ming Festival, the civil affairs department would call on the citizens to travel on a staggered peak through the media. Judging from the number of people worshiping that day, it has already seen results. Many citizens can take the initiative to avoid the “sweeping day” of the Qingming Festival, showing a higher and higher sense of sacrifice.



