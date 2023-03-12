Status: 03/12/2023 10:16 a.m

Nine nominations – including the premier class of best film. “Nothing New in the West” is one of the favorites for next night’s Oscars. Rarely has it been so exciting for Germany.

By Katharina Wilhelm, ARD Studio Los Angeles

Minister of State for Culture Claudia Roth comes on stage in an orange-red coat at the reception of the German filmmakers in Los Angeles. The temperatures are surprisingly cool, the words for it all the warmer.







HR Logo Katharina Wilhelm

ARD-Studio Los Angeles

The creators of “Nothing New in the West” are greeted with much applause in the Villa Aurora artists’ residence. Claudia Roth recalls that the author of the book, Erich Maria Remarque, was also here as a German in exile.

Set designer from Nuremberg has been nominated for an Oscar for the design of the film “Nothing New in the West”. A.Harries, A.Popp, BR, daily news 1:45 p.m., March 11, 2023

Reunion with old friends

For director Edward Berger, who has now filmed this book for the third time, Villa Aurora is also a piece of home.

In 2015 he received a scholarship in the villa himself and lived and worked in Los Angeles for three months. Since Friday there has been a non-stop program for the “Nothing new in the West” film crew – lots of handshakes, toasting and also seeing old friends again, as Berger says.

“I just met my old friend Florian Hoffmeister who is nominated for ‘Tár’.” The two have been friends for 30 years. “It’s amazing that we’re here together now,” said Berger.

Nine nominations for “Nothing New in the West”

Many German or German-speaking filmmakers can hope for an Oscar this year: Florian Hoffmeister for the camera work and the Austrian Monika Willi for the editing of the drama “Tàr” with Cate Blanchett. The film “Triangle of Sadness” was made with German participation and film funding.

However, “Nothing New in the West” gets the most attention, which by the way didn’t receive any film funding. The Netflix production was nominated not only for best international film, but also for best film.

Leading actor Felix Kammerer is still quite speechless: “I think these nine nominations are a miracle! If we should really win something: the cherry on the sundae!”

His face hangs prominently throughout Los Angeles. And even if he himself is not nominated for best actor: does the nomination already create new jobs? “There are already offers. I just want to do good projects. And if that ends here… would be nice. But I don’t do the job for the award ceremonies – luckily!”

Producer Grunert: “Not without a chance”

Supporting actor Albrecht Schuch is also in Los Angeles and doesn’t want to commit to how many Oscars there could be: “We’ve already won everything.”

Producer Malte Grunert ponders. The Oscar for best picture? The competition is tough: “The absolute favorite is ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, but we don’t have a chance.” He’s already started writing an acceptance speech. “You don’t want to suddenly be naked. And not thinking about it would be like betting against your own film. You don’t do that either.”

The fact that the nominations are historic is also shown by Claudia Roth’s visit. She even got a ticket for the Oscars and then sits in the hall. “It’s quite a joy and an honor! I also want to represent German film – and make German film visible. And ‘Nothing new in the West’ will definitely help with that.”