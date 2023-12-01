Home » Before the court they legalize the capture of a man accused of murdering his wife
News

In the Fourth Municipal Criminal Court with guarantee control functions of Valledupar, the capture of Francisco Bornacelly, accused of murdering his sentimental partner Nidia Yolima Arango Solano, 32 years old, was legalized.

This case occurred last September inside an apartment located in the Simón Bolívar neighborhood of this capital, where the couple and their two children resided. Apparently, Bornacelly constantly argued with Nidia due to jealousy on his part.

On the day of the crime, they had an argument in the early hours of September 24, and after allegedly hitting her, he murdered her with a knife.

After this he took the children out of the house and fled.

Two months later, an operation by the Police Sijín in Cesar moved to the town of Camarones, in the jurisdiction of Riohacha, where he was hiding. At the hearing to legalize his capture, it was learned that when he was cornered and discovered by the uniformed officers, he had tried to escape.

For now, the continuity of the hearing is expected with the imposition of charges and a security measure.

