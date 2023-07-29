Before the Departmental Assembly Mayors recognized the work of the Director of Risk Management of Casanare – news

After a year in his position, Arvey Méndez was summoned to political control by the deputies, where he made known his work in the prevention and care of emergencies in this Department.

Disaster Risk Management is one of the outstanding portfolios of the Government of Casanare, headed by Arvey Méndez who, since June 26, 2022, has been working on the knowledge, reduction and management of emergencies quickly and timely.

According to the official, thanks to the articulated work with municipal mayors, relief agencies, community leaders and the Departmental Assembly. And this was evidenced by William Roa, mayor of Sabanalarga, Carlos Iván Díaz, mayor of Monterrey, and Darío Yesid García, mayor of Hato Corozal, who praised and supported the outstanding work of the director in their municipalities.

In the political control that lasted for more than four hours, Arvey and his work team responded to concerns and made known each of the actions carried out, among which the following were highlighted:

Attention to 11,256 affected families, with humanitarian aid. Reaching places as remote as the indigenous reservations, La Poyata in Maní, La Hermosa in Paz de Ariporo and Bocas del Pauto in Trinidad.

Attention to 57 emergencies, natural and/or anthropic, on roads, bridges, homes and properties, such as the removal of eight landslides and habilitation of the path of the El Paraíso and Los Lirios de Aguazul villages. The collapse of the Ariporo river bridge, on the Marginal del Llano road. The removal of 15 landslides in Chámeza, when torrential downpours left dozens of peasant families incommunicado in the villages of Teguita Baja, La Palma, Brisas del Tonce, Centro Norte, San Rafael, Jordán Alto and Bajo. More recently, the avalanches in Tauramena and Villanueva.

To prevent and reduce emergencies, 90 corrective and protection works have been carried out, among which stands out: a 2.2 channel. Km in the Aricaporo river. Rehabilitation and strengthening of the dike of more than 5 km in the Pauto river.

Rehabilitation of roads affected by rain

In just one year of work, the rehabilitation and recovery of 625 km of tertiary roads affected by the rain was carried out. This includes the distance between Yopal – Bogotá in round trip. The interventions were carried out in peasant communities of Támara, Hato Corozal, Monterrey, Nunchía, Orocué, Paz de Ariporo, Recetor, San Luis de Palenque, Tauramena, Trinidad and Yopal.

water for my people

Given the shortage of drinking water, the distribution of 12 million liters of the vital liquid was carried out in Hato Corozal, Nunchía, Paz de Ariporo, Támara, Villanueva and Yopal, in response to effects on intakes, aqueducts, deep wells, among others.

A bridge to the community

Together with the community, the EAAAY and the Municipal Mayor’s Office, Governor Salomón, through Risk Management, built the La Victoria bridge, over the Usivar canal, in the San Rafael village of the municipality of Yopal. This improved mobility in the sectors: Brisas de San Rafael, El Piñal, Centro, Villa Juliana II and Arcángel.

Source: Casanare Risk Management

