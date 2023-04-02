Before Qingming comes, the peak of festival sweeping has arrived in the main urban area of ​​Hangzhou. The number of people attending festival sweeping is expected to increase by one third compared with last year

On the last weekend before Qingming Festival, Hangzhou entered the peak of festival sweeping. As of 14:00 on April 1, a total of 263,000 people have been worshiped in the Hangzhou Cemetery (cemetery). “We haven’t come to Hangzhou to sweep the tomb for three years. We have always used the ‘Cloud Sacrifice Sweep’ to express our condolences. This year, we can’t wait to visit our parents.” said Han Ping from Shanghai in Anxian Garden, Zhejiang.

As my country’s first Ching Ming Festival since the implementation of the “Class B and B Control” of the new crown virus infection, the flow of people is far more popular than in previous years. It is estimated that before and after the Qingming Festival this year, the number of grave-sweeping people in the seven cemeteries (cemeteries) in the main urban area of ​​Hangzhou was about 1.5 million, an increase of about one-third compared with last year.

At 8 o’clock in the morning, when the reporter arrived at Nanshan Cemetery, the parking lot was full. In the two flower shops at the gate, the clerks were too busy. “From March 11 to March 31, 65,000 people have entered the park for sacrifices. On April 1, we received a total of more than 7,600 people.” Xu Guqiuyan, a staff member of the Nanshan Cemetery Service Management Center, said.

The flow of people is growing, and the biggest challenge is traffic.

At present, the Hangzhou traffic police department has strengthened the organization and management of traffic around the major cemeteries and on the main roads. Hangzhou Public Transport Group has also increased its investment in transport capacity and opened a special line for grave sweeping. For example, from April 1st, the main road of Nanshan Cemetery will be under traffic control, and the nearby units will temporarily open the parking lot to the public.

Digital means are also striving for offline space for this Qingming Festival. From April 1st to April 9th, 25 larger cemeteries in Hangzhou continued to implement the system of making an appointment to sacrifice and sweep. Hangzhou Qianjiang Mausoleum Reservation Platform can display in real time the number of reservations for different periods of time at the memorial and sweeping place. Through the three colors of red, yellow and green, you can check whether the number of people is saturated and whether the place is crowded. This year, Anxian Park also launched a new park navigation system and an online management fee payment system to provide convenience for citizens who come to the park to sweep graves.

Unlike previous years, where worship was mostly concentrated in April, this year, Hangzhou citizens have a clear trend of “worshiping at different peaks” and “sweeping in a civilized manner”. Shan Lu, deputy general manager of Zhejiang Anxianyuan, said that since mid-March, the number of citizens who sacrificed and swept has gradually increased. “In addition to weekends, the number of people sweeping from Monday to Friday is also increasing.”

The relevant person in charge of the Hangzhou Civil Affairs Bureau said that this year’s short time, heavy traffic, and high density of centralized festival sweeping features are obvious. It is recommended that citizens make reservations in advance, take the initiative to shift peak hours, and at the same time choose public transportation as much as possible to travel low-carbon.