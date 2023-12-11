Before US legislators and military personnel, Zelensky said that for Putin, “the war in Ukraine is the starting point”

Ukrainian President Zelensky Calls for Increased Support from the US

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky made a plea for more funds to defend his country against Russian aggression during his visit to Washington. In a speech at the United States National Defense University, Zelensky reaffirmed Ukraine’s determination to resist Russian territorial claims, stating, “Putin will not be content with one part of Ukraine. He must lose.”

Zelensky expressed gratitude for the aid Ukraine has received from the United States, crediting it as crucial to the country’s ability to resist Russian forces. He emphasized that Ukraine is fighting against a nuclear power and one of the largest armies in the world and urged the international community to learn from past conflicts in Europe and stop the destruction caused by dictatorships.

The Ukrainian president’s visit to the US comes as Congress debates additional funding for Ukraine’s defense. President Biden has requested $61.4 billion to support Ukraine in its fight against the 2022 Russian invasion, as part of a larger $110 billion package for national security priorities. However, the funding request is facing challenges, with debates over immigration policy and border security complicating the negotiations.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that time is running out for Ukraine, stating, “We are running out of funds.” He stressed the urgency of providing support to Ukraine, as failure to do so would enable Putin to continue his aggression with impunity.

Zelensky’s visit includes meetings with President Biden, as well as congressional leaders from both parties, in an effort to secure additional support for Ukraine. As Ukraine faces ongoing threats from Russia, the outcome of these discussions will have significant implications for the country’s ability to defend itself.