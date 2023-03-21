Home News Begging or exploitation?
News

Begging or exploitation?

by admin
Begging or exploitation?

It is sad to see that the children of indigenous communities are a symbol of begging, which with the passing of the days gains more strength, becoming a profitable business for those who exploit them. It is normal to see on the sidewalks and streets of the city center indigenous women with children up to newborns who are used to beg for alms. This situation threatens children and is a call to say “No to Alms.”

It may also interest you: In the center there are still dances like before

The entrance Begging or exploitation? It was first published in Centropolis.

See also  The provincial government unified the operating rules of the 12345 hotline at the provincial level and fully implemented the time-limited handling and other systems. Complaints and reports need to be handled and answered within 15 working days. Guangdong Provincial People's Government Portal

You may also like

World Water Day, 8700 reusable thermal bottles distributed...

Endangered mountain goats were seen in herds in...

Kevin Roldán confessed that he is going through...

Zorba 2023, the first episode is available —...

Elim CAN 2023/Togo vs Burkina Faso/Djené Dakonam ‹‹...

In the rural area of ​​Puerto Gaitán, they...

Minister Zangrillo presents the programmatic guidelines to the...

Togo: Germain DOUBIDJI takes control of “Journalists for...

“Mare Fuori” and the World of Cinema for...

Liao Jihong│International financial turmoil and technology stocks are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy