Behind bars subject accused of sexually assaulting several women in Villavicencio – news

Given the forcefulness of the material evidence provided by the accusing entity, a judge of the Villavicencio judicial circuit sent Elberto Iván Pardo Velandia to jail, who worked as a specialized prosecutor of the DECOC Specialized Directorate against Organized Crime in Villavicencio.

The investigations by the prosecution began on November 2, 2022, when in a search of the cell of Ernesto Fabián Poveda, alias (Meneo), located in the El Barne prison in Cómbita (Boyacá), it was possible to seize on a cell phone that contained evidence against the man captured today.

The recordings legally obtained by the Prosecutor’s Office, apparently, would show some agreements between the public servant and alias ‘Meneo’, in the sense of, apparently, obstructing the proper administration of justice and delaying legal proceedings against him, as well as to hinder the processing of an arrest warrant against Poveda’s mother.

According to the investigation, it seems that everything agreed would be done in exchange for receiving gifts, where, presumably, the expiration of terms and their immediate release would be allowed.

A Prosecutor from the Meta section, charged him as allegedly responsible for the crimes of aggravated own bribery, prevarication by omission, abuse of authority by omission of a complaint and illegal advice, charges that he did not accept, however, the judge in the case accepted the claims of the prosecuting body and legalized his capture and the prison measure became firm.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

