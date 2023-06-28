Behind bars the structure that threatened the family to leave their home in three months

Authorities continue to deal heavy blows to criminal structures that operate in the country. In the early hours of the morning, the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) in coordination with the National Civil Police (PNC) carried out an operation to capture gang members from Barrio 18.

The detainees are accused of Illegal Limitation of Freedom of Movement and Aggravated Extortion committed in Cuscatlán.

According to the authorities’ report, one of the victims received beatings and threats to make him leave his home, in a period of three months.

Meanwhile, they demanded $1,500 from another of the victims, in exchange for not taking his life. These events occurred between February and April of this year.

During the operation, raids were carried out in Santa Cruz Michapa and Cojutepeque and cash and cell phones have been seized.

