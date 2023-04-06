Home News Behind Cook’s visit to China? He revealed that Apple’s decentralized supply chain
Behind Cook's visit to China? He revealed that Apple's decentralized supply chain

Behind Cook's visit to China? He revealed that Apple's decentralized supply chain

Apple CEO Tim Cook (Tim Cook) visited China after a lapse of four years, emphasizing the symbiotic relationship between Apple and China. However, Mark Gurman, a senior technology reporter for the US financial media, wrote that Apple executives are worried that the production capacity will be transferred too much or too fast, and they may be retaliated by China, so they are secretly dispersing the supply chain to other countries.

Mark Gurman said that Apple is secretly dispersing its supply chain to India, Vietnam, Malaysia and Ireland. The positioning of these countries is: India produces iPhones and peripheral accessories, Vietnam supplies AirPods and Mac computers, Malaysia assembles some Mac computers, and Ireland It supplies products that are relatively easy to produce, including iMac and so on.

Mark Gurman also revealed that with Cook’s participation, Apple convened hundreds of employees to form an organization called “Tiger Teams” (tiger teams), which specializes in addressing the weaknesses of the supply chain.

In addition, Apple is setting up offices at supplier factories in China and other countries to assess equipment maintenance arrangements and develop a more comprehensive list of backup suppliers for each component, including screws. Mark Gurman said that Apple is also trying to make more accurate estimates of possible supply shortages.

(China Times News Network Qiu Yixuan)

