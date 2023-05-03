Behind the booming tourism in districts and counties during the “May 1st” holiday – Chongqing Today – Hualong.com

On May 2, in Hejiayan Village, Huatian Township, Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, there are tens of thousands of acres of terraced fields, full of tourists.

“Secretary Jiang, there is a shortage of beds and bedding in Guantian Courtyard, so we need to send them there…”

“Secretary Jiang, there are too many tourists in the Village History Museum, can you support a guide…”

Starting at 8 a.m., Jiang Huangfu, Secretary of the Party Branch of Hejiayan Village, kept receiving all kinds of “help” messages. The flock of tourists kept everyone in the village busy, and Jiang Huangfu went around to check for gaps.

In this popular “May 1st” holiday, many people like Jiang Huangfu, for a responsibility, silently stick to their posts, guarding “poetry and distance” for tourists, and become the most beautiful scenery of this holiday.

The village party secretary who personally laid the grass

In the afternoon, tourists went one after another, and the small Hejiayan Village had received more than a thousand tourists that day.

“There are 25 beds in our collective B&B in the village, plus the B&B run by the villagers themselves, there are only more than 70 beds in total, which is not enough.” Not only are there not enough beds, but also the staff in the village are not enough. In the Lingjing small dormitory, Jiang Huangfu and the waiter were laying out the linen, cleaning, changing the toiletries, and laying the bed sheets… He said, “We must make tourists feel at home.”

Due to the large number of vehicles, Jiang Huangfu often had to direct traffic around the village.

“Although the village road has been widened and a parking lot has been built in the village, it still cannot accommodate so many cars.” Jiang Huangfu said that on May 1, the traffic jam on the village road became a long queue, “two cars arrived , each of them is a car in the front and back, and cannot enter or retreat.”

Jiang Huangfu, together with the village cadres, tried to persuade everyone to back off one by one, and it took more than an hour to completely unblock it.

“I’m from Henan, and I usually communicate in Mandarin. There are many tourists from other places, so I can communicate more smoothly.”

Jiang Huangfu was a staff member of the Rural Revitalization Assistance Group of the General Office of the Municipal Party Committee in Huatian Township, and later served as the Secretary of the Party Branch of Hejiayan Village. Now he has become the “backbone” of the villagers.

4 hours non-stop guided tour

“There are colorful mountains and peaks, ever-changing clouds and mist, winding torrents and dangerous shoals, quiet and beautiful waterfalls and springs…” April 30, the second day of the “May 1st” holiday, In the Wushan Small Three Gorges Scenic Area, Wu Dan, a guide from Wushan County Tiantu Tourism Company, followed the cruise ship and guided tourists to enjoy the beautiful natural scenery of the Small Three Gorges.

Wu Dan, who is in his early years, has been engaged in the work of explaining for more than ten years, and he knows all the scenic spots and scenic spots in Wushan like the palm of his hand.

“As a tour guide and a commentator, I want to introduce our Wushan’s beautiful natural scenery, history and culture, customs, etc. to the guests. Let the guests know more about Wushan and attract more guests to Wushan.” “May 1st” During the holidays, Wu Dan is mainly responsible for following the cruise ships entering the Little Three Gorges to give explanations, “one trip lasts 4 hours, one in the morning and one in the afternoon.”

During the 4 hours, U Thant was explaining almost non-stop. From the scenery of the Three Gorges to the customs of Wushan, and then to the local products of Wushan, Wu Dan always introduces in detail as much as possible, and answers questions from tourists from time to time.

After a long explanation, Wu Dan’s voice became hoarse, “We all prepared throat lozenges, and the teacups also contained traditional Chinese medicines such as puffy sea to sharpen the throat.”

For Wu Dan, although the work of a tour guide is hard, he also has a responsibility on his shoulders. “A tour guide is a window for local tourism. Our work attitude and image reflect the level of tourism services in Wushan.”

Market regulators who don’t rest all day

On May 1, at the Service Center of Tongliang Xuantian Lake Scenic Spot, Xu Canhao, a law enforcement officer from Tongliang Nancheng Street Market Supervision Office, was working with his colleagues to inspect special equipment such as tourist sightseeing cars. , safety emergency switch and other devices are effective.”

After checking the sightseeing bus, Xu Canhao went to the hotels around the scenic spot to learn about the hotel prices and other conditions from tourists. “During the festival, many scenic spots ushered in peak passenger flow. The food operation, hotel accommodation, special equipment, etc. of each scenic spot are continuously inspected.”

Xu Canhao introduced that during the “May 1st” period, he and most of his colleagues did not rest all day. “In addition to inspections, we also need to remind operators to have a contractual spirit and fulfill the contract when tourists book rooms online. Increase the price.”

Subsequently, Xu Canhao and his party focused on checking whether the catering operators clearly marked prices, whether there were consumption traps, whether the business premises were clean and tidy, whether the procurement of materials met the requirements, whether the disinfection of tableware was standardized, and whether the health certificates of employees had expired, etc., and urged the operators to comply with the regulations. Operate in compliance with the law, prevent and resolve safety risks, and maintain a good image of the local tourist city.

The staff of the scenic spot who sent the little tourists to the hospital urgently

“Arrange a vehicle immediately and send the child to a doctor.” On April 29, a young tourist from Shanghai suddenly felt unwell in the Chiyou Jiuli City Scenic Spot in Pengshui Miao and Tujia Autonomous County. After checking the child’s physical condition on the spot, Qin Lina, the person in charge of the management department of the scenic spot, immediately coordinated the vehicle to send the child to the nearest hospital and accompanied him throughout the process. “After the doctor’s examination, the child was confirmed to be fine, and the stone in our hearts fell to the ground.”

Every holiday is the busiest time for Qin Lina, “Especially this year’s ‘May 1st’ holiday, there are really too many tourists coming to Jiuli City, it can be said that there are huge crowds of people.”

The more tourists there are, the tighter Qin Lina’s nerves become, “I’m afraid of making mistakes because I have so many things to think about.”

Therefore, Qin Lina, who was originally in the management position of the scenic spot, supports the frontline of the scenic spot every day: inspecting the environmental sanitation, visitor center and ticket gate of the scenic spot at dawn in the morning, and arranges staff to deal with problems in time; Assist other staff at commercial points to provide services for tourists.

“Our dining spots are especially popular with tourists, and the supply of all kinds of snacks and drinks is in short supply.” Due to the shortage of manpower, on the afternoon of May 2, Qin Lina stood at the dining spot in person, grilling sausages and delivering drinks for tourists. I can’t even lift it up. But as long as it can make tourists happy, no matter how hard or tiring we are, it’s worth it.”

Chief reporter Chen Weideng