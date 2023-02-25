Behind the death of the old man who overturned the motorcycle and the heir was sued: the old man is a habitual offender

In June 2022, Mr. Chen’s motorcycle in Shanghai was deliberately pushed down by an old man, causing a loss of more than 9,000 yuan. Because the elderly guardian avoided seeing him, Mr. Chen decided to protect his rights through legal channels. After the elderly died during the trial process, Mr. Chen insisted on pursuing the civil compensation liability of the elderly guardian. On February 23, Mr. Chen told the Beijing News reporter that the civil lawsuit has been successfully filed.

On June 25 last year, 24-year-old Chen Ming moved to a community in Caolu Town, Pudong New Area, Shanghai.

At around 4 o’clock in the afternoon, he followed the moving vehicle to the community, temporarily parked the motorcycle in the electric vehicle planning area downstairs, and then went upstairs to clean up the room.

A few hours later, he found through the window that his motorcycle had fallen to the ground. “It’s a bit weird that the parking place didn’t block the passage of vehicles and pedestrians.”

Chen Ming is a motorcycle enthusiast, and his car model is KTM-rc390. The configuration parameters show that the empty weight of this car is 147kg, and the landing price is around 60,000 yuan.

The 64-year-old had “caused troubles” in the community many times. The evidence provided by the residents of the community shows that she repeatedly pushed down the bicycles and electric cars parked downstairs; smashed the cars in the parking space with bricks, and finally the owner of the car reported for repairs at her own expense of 4,000 yuan; she even threatened others with scissors and privately destroyed neighbors’ takeaway , Express, etc.

Chen Ming told China News Weekly that considering the old man’s age, he originally considered negotiating a settlement. However, the old man and his guardian son not only did not show up to apologize, but they were justified. In addition, their behavior has aroused the anger of the residents. “So I decided to defend my rights, hoping to seek justice.”

Zhao Liangshan, senior partner of Shaanxi Hengda Law Firm, said that if the old man has an inheritance, the car owner can sue the old man’s legal heir and demand compensation within the scope of the inheritance. If there is no inheritance, or if the family members are unwilling to make compensation independently, if the owner of the car, Mr. Chen, can prove that the guardian has not fulfilled the guardianship responsibility, he can ask the guardian (family member) to bear the liability for compensation.

In addition, Zhao Liangshan also mentioned that according to the “Property Management Regulations” and the property service contract between the owner and the property company, if the property company fails to fulfill its obligation to protect the owner’s personal and property safety, it will ignore the old man’s smashing of the car and do not If effective preventive measures are taken to cause this case to occur, then the property company has a certain fault, and according to the degree of its fault, it shall bear a certain fault liability.