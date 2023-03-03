One day after the difficult public order situation began in the Los Pozos sector in San Vicente del Caguan, in Caquetá, on behalf of peasant communities who request reparation from the oil company; President Gustavo Petro announced that there are dark forces who want to affect their government and, incidentally, their bet for total peace.

“We have a popular movement that due to its exclusion and the influence of groups that want to destroy this government and plunging Colombia into war, has ended up assassinating a young peasant policeman, and propitiated the destruction of the first progressive government of this century”, stated Petro.

Likewise, Gustavo Petro demanded the release of the 79 police officers that they would be held by the Peasant Guard, who would have been taken hostage after being disarmed by the guards. Added to this are the 6 employees of the Esmerald Energy company who are in the same condition.

On the other hand, the president asked the Red Cross to be present at the scene to “humanely attend” to the uniformed officers who were detained and asked the indigenous community that illegally imprisoned them to release them “before a new escalation of violence occurs.”

Let us remember that, during yesterday’s attack, the police subintendent Ricardo Arley Monroy Prieto, 39, and the peasant Reynel Arévalo, a 60-year-old man, lost their lives. Given this, the president asked the Prosecutor’s Office to find those responsible for both crimes.

“The Prosecutor’s Office, as is its duty, must investigate and identify the criminals who caused the deaths in Caquetá. I expect the collaboration of the national peasantry to release the retained officials of my government”, the president pointed out.

Lastly, President Gustavo Petro pointed out that Defense Minister Iván Velasquez will be in San Vicente del Caguan, to lead the Unified Command Post and negotiate the unilateral release of the policemen who remain illegally detained.